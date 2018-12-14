Lukman Olabiyi

Vadang, a beauty and cosmetics company has signed up sexy Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo as its brand ambassador. Consequently, the Nollywood star will represent Vadang’s brand and feature in the the promotion of vadang’s products in the country.

Speaking at the event which took place at Vadang’s head office in Maryland, Lagos, recently, Benjamin Arinze, General Manager, Vadang said: “We’re unveiling a very big brand, Vadang, an international brand which has presence in Britain, France, United States of America, Italy and South Africa and which has now come to stay to Nigeria. We also unveiled our brand ambassador, Uche Ugbodo. We chose her because she is the best choice for us and we believe she’s going to push the brand positively.

“A lot of people think that make up is only for women but we are making it unisex. We have items for men also because some men needs to be made up for self esteem. We have combined both men and women accessories so that we can fill in the gap that is lacking in the country.” he concluded.

Expressing her gratitude, Ogbodo said: “I feel great and honoured. It’s an awesome feeling to be able to represent a brand. It’s something amazes me. Honestly, I’m so happy because Vadang caters to the needs of diverse clients globally.”