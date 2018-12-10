Asisat Oshoala had a golden opportunity to put the Falcons ahead in the 74th minute when Woman of the Match’ Ordega was fouled by the South African goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart. The Nigerian winger, however, wasted it to the disappointment of numerous Nigerian fans.

The miss, as painful as it was, never really mattered eventually as the Super Falcons eventually edged the illustrious Bayana Bayana team in a nervy penalty shootout. With this latest victory, the Super Falcons have won the coveted Africa Women Nations Cup (AWCON) title for the 12th time, thus becoming the most successful women soccer team in the continent.

It is, however, important to state that the Super Falcons were not really at the best of form throughout the competition. Apart from the match against the whipping ladies of the tournament, Equatorial Guinea, which they trounced by 6-0, the Super Falcons were not really convincing all through the tournament. The team, which had initially lost its opening match 1-0 to the Bayana Bayana, could only manage to beat the Cameroonians via penalty kicks during the semi final.

Considering the fact that the Bayana Bayana successfully held the Falcons for 120 minutes at the final, it could be rightly concluded that the wide gap between them and the rest of Africa is now quite smaller. With their sterling and gallant performances at the recently concluded AWCON in Ghana, it is quite apparent that other African countries such as South Africa, Cameroun, Mali, Ghana and a host of others are, no doubt, waiting in the wing to end the Falcons’ continuous dominance in Africa.

In order to ensure that the Falcons continue to remain the continent’s women soccer super power, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other stakeholders need to quickly disregard the current victory and plan ahead for the World championship as well as the next edition of AWCON in Con- go. In achieving constant victory in football or any other sporting event for that matter, effective and adequate preparation is quite vital.