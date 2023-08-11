From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Residents of Oghara, Jese, Abraka and Mosogar (Sapele region) have been advised to apply online for their prepaid meters in Delta State to avoid the problem of estimated billings.

Head of Metering, BEDC, Engr. Orerome stated this while addressing BEDC Customers during the July monthly Community engagement in Sapele, Delta State.

He noted that customers can purchase their prepaid meters online as BEDC will refund the payment for the meter through electricity token to their customers anytime they buy token.

According to Engr. Orerome , customers can pay #63,061.32 naira for the purchase of Single phase while 117, 910.69 for three phase.

The Community engagement which afford BEDC management the opportunity to interact with their customers in the region had some of the customers lamenting over bulk metering, poor response to faulty transformers, poor electricity supply, etc.

Engr. Orerome who explained the importance of prepaid meter enjoined the customers to embrace the technology to avoid unnecessary complaints of bulk metering.

Speaking also in the session, the Regional Head Sapele Region, Mr. Friday Okosun enlightened the customers on their responsibility and charged them to understand the value chain system of BEDC.

He further commended the turn up of customers and disclosed that they are satisfied with the feedback but 24 hours electricity can not be guaranteed but there will be improvement in the time of power supply which is 7hours.

“When we satisfy our customers, we will be sure to generate revenue, so that is why we are very much interested in customer feedback because it enables us to serve them better” he said,

Others who took turn to address the customers were Mr. Saheed Busari, Moyinoluwa Ogundare, Oluwasegun Ogunake, Efe Anthony and Gilbert Nweke.