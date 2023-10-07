From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc, Deolu Ijose has expressed appreciation to electricity consumers in its franchise states, Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti respectively for sustained cordial relationship with customers that has spanned through the years.

Mr Deolu who stated this while addressing BEDC Customer Service Staff at the celebration of 2023 World Customer Service week at the BEDC Headquarter in Benin City with the Theme :”Team Service” noted that despite the achievements recorded so far, there is need for increased commitment for effective service delivery to customers.

According to Mr. Deolu, the theme for this year’s celebration is a reaffirmation to the unwavering commitment to excellence and value which is deeply ingrained in BEDC Management.

‘”At BEDC Electricity Plc, Team Service isn’t merely about working together, it is about harnessing the collective intelligence, expertise and unwavering dedication that each member brings to the forefront, is about realizing our goals together that we can achieve far more than we could ever hope to do individually.”

Speaking further, Mr. Deolu admonish staff to continue on the path of team work delivering effective service to electricity consumers across its franchise states and ensure the remarkable and unique qualities that distinguished the organization is sustained.

“These contributions could be a problem solved for a customer, a smile, or warm greetings to any customer. This impact will make our customers more relaxed and comfortable doing business with us”.

He further commended all staff of BEDC for their collective team work that has sustained the company over the years and however called on them to heighten the intensity of their contribution to ensure all BEDC customers are adequately served.

Speaking also, the Head of Branding and Corporate Communication of BEDC, Mrs Evelyn Gbiwen congratulated all customers of BEDC in its franchise states and specially commended all customers who are responding to BEDC sensitization program against molestation of BEDC staff.

According to her, the Customer Service week affords another opportunity to celebrate customers who had remained firm with the electricity company as well as staff who have been passionate and committed to their Job while educating Customers more on the operations of BEDC.

Mrs Evelyn noted that customers who are still experiencing estimated billings are advised to apply for Meters via BEDC’s MAP Metering process online through www.beninelectric.com with their existing customers bill account number. They can also pass their electricity complaints through customer care call numbers on 07001236660 or 07001235553 and also incase of challenges with any BEDC Staff.

She explained that since these channels had been created and customer’s are utilizing them, complaints are resolved amicably which is Team Service.

Evelyn further called on all electricity consumers to always lodge their complaints to any Customer Care office closest to them where all issues are resolved as BEDC is poised to deliver effective and efficient service.