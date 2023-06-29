From Paul Orude

Miss Manmak Dul the present winner of Face of Essence online beauty has advised Nigerian women to take to entrepreneurship amidst rising inflation in the country.

Duly, who went home in the contest with a cash gift of N500,000, gave the advice in a chat with our correspondent.

The beauty queen opined that the situation in the country calls for all women to step up and start providing products and services that will bring them daily earnings.

Dul said that the key to surviving the present inflation is to have a means of daily income, something that allows for daily returns on investment which allows for saving and subsistence.

“This opportunity is also available to those with white collar jobs, as they can leverage on the tech world which allows you to run a business without having to have physical contact,” he stated.

She narrated that with the opportunities on online media, women can sell products without even stepping out of their homes.

“Technology is here to make your work and selling easier,” she said

“As winner of the beauty contest, I was given N500,000 cash and a gift. The contest has supported my existing business (food items)and given me a platform to realise more potential I possess.

“Thanks to the Face of Essence platform, I was able to invest more in my business and have employed other girls to benefit from my entrepreneurship programme”.

Dul won N500,000 after she contested among many other women in an online beauty contest organised by Face of Essence Nigeria, an independent platform for creatives, changing narratives and rewarding excellence, organising events and empowering individuals.