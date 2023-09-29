From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Hope risen in the camp of Nigeria’s champion, Kebbi BSC in the ongoing beach Soccer World winners cup in Italy as the team thrashed BS Vion of Slovakia to record biggest win at 2023 World Winners Cup.

The African’s number one had lost two matches against Copenhagen BSC and ASD Napoli, before reclaimed her glory by bounced back with 15-1 win over BS Vion of Slovakia in the final Group A encounter at the 2023 World Winners Cup in Alghero, Italy on Thursday.

The win was enough to seal a Round of 16 qualification for Africa and Nigeria’s sole representative in the tournament.

The team scored nine consecutively goals before the Slovakians were able to pull a goal back in the third period.

The two-time Nigerian league winners got a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period as Filipov and Ekene Obi started the goal openers.

Six beautiful goals were followed in the second periods from Hassan Muhammed (two goals), Filipov (three goals), and Usman Muhammed which dent the morale of Slovakia team.

The top-ranked African side scored their most goals in the third period as the club converted seven goals. Usman Muhammed increased the lead to nine before Letko reduced the deficit.

Six more goals courtesy of Usman Muhammed, Nazarov, Filipov (two goals), Hassan Muhammed, and Ekene Obi sealed a 15-1 win.

The win was one of the biggest at the ongoing World Winners Cup after ASD Napoli’s 16-2 win over BS Vion.

However,base on the victory, Kebbi Fishers has qualified for the Round of 16 as the best third-placed team from Group A.