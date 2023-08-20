From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The defending champion of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) Kada BSC, has rustled Nmanko Patigi BSC by 7-1 on match day 8 of the league.

The league finals are presently ongoing at Filinsukua Beach Soccer field, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

Kada BSC, which had lost to the host team, Kebbi Fishers, are in the 4th position on the league table with 15 points far behind Kebbi Fishers, Nmanko and Kebbi Utd BSC which are in 1st,2nd and 3rd positions with 19,18 and 17 points respectively.

In the encounter with Nmanko Patigi BSC, Kada BSC scored 5 goals thrillers in the first period as Kada BSC players including Olalekan Oladapo, Victor Tale, and Dozie Frank fired shots could not be resisted by the Nmanko Patigi BSC goalies.

At the resumption of the second period, Kada BSC player, Isiaka Lawal increased their tally by scoring 1 goal while Nmanko Patigi BSC player, Bashir Taiwo put one goal inside the Kada BSC net to end the 2nd period with a 1-1 draw.

However, the 3rd period ended in favour of the defending Champion, Kada BSC as Tanko Emmanuel scored 1 goal to gear up their goal advantages and bridge their gaps on the table.

“Man of the Match” was awarded to Kada BSC player, Olalekan Oladapo.

The match was witnessed by the Kebbi State Chairman of NFF, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, ABSU President, Mahmud Hedaija, representatives of Wacot Rice Mills, among others.