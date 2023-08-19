…….Kebbi Govt. dole out N5m to organizer’s

From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

In the ongoing 2023 Nigeria’s Beach Soccer League (NBSL) finals in Birnin Kebbi,Kebbi Fishers BSC has sunk the defending Champion,Kada BSC in a decisive match which ended 3-2.

During the first period of the match,Kebbi Fishers player,Ekene Obi scored at exactly 7 minutes to put his team ahead while Dozie Frank of Kada BSC equalized at 11 minutes with long range shot.

However,at the second period, Ekene Obi scored at about 9 minutes into the game while frantic efforts and skimmings by the defending Champion to redeem their image were frustrated by the host team.

In the 3rd period Kebbi BSC which had wasted many opportunities before the goals keeper’s finally scored through Ekene Obi who recorded hat trick in the match while Kada BSC converted their penalty kick through Victor Tale.

Following their victory over Kada,Kebbi Fishers is now leading the table by more than 16 points following Nmanko Patigi BSC with 15 points,Kebbi United BSC 14 points,Kada BSC with 12 points while Ibom BSC and Smart City BSC garners 1 and 0 points.

The man of the match was given to Ekene Obi who scored hat tricks and in the game.

Earlier,the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar who inaugurated the finals disclosed that the state government would contribute the sum of N5m to support the organizers’ initiatives.

Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida said the state government Under the leadership of Dr. Nasiru Idris will continue to partner with any youth club or organisation willing to promote the activities that will lead to promoting peace coexistence and development in the state.

He, then congratulate the state beach soccer Union for the success recorded in their previous nation and international matches