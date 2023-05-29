From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

After five matchdays of the 2023 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL), 2021 Champions, Kebbi BSC has stayed on the table unbeaten by any of the participant teams.

The team faced the second team from Kebbi State in the league and debutant, Kebbi United BSC yesterday in the first Kebbi Derby of the league where both sides drew 2-2.

Both sides were not separated after extra time taking the match into the lottery of penalties.

Kebbi BSC scored all its four spot kicks by Taiwo Adams, Emmanuel Ohwoferia, Hassan Muhammed, and Badmus Fuad Kebbi while Hamza Abubakar and Sulaiman Aliyu missed their penalties for Kebbi United BSC.

The 4-1 win on penalties by Kebbi BSC ensured that the top-ranked club in Africa remained the only unbeaten team after five games.

Earlier, Nmanko Patigi BSC bounced back from Matchday four’s loss to Kada BSC with a 3-2 win over Ibom BSC.

Azeez Lawal’s brace and Blessing Elijah’s long-range goal sealed the win for the Kwara State-based side.

Sani Hassan’s brace for Ibom BSC was mere consolation with the debutant yet to win any of its first five games of the season.

Meanwhile, the game between Kada BSC and Smart City BSC ended 3-0 in favor of Kada BSC after Smart City was walked over again for not turning up in Kaduna State for Phase 2 of the league.

Phase 2 of the 2023 NBSL will round up on Monday before Phase 3 in the next center where the Champion for the third NBSL season will be crowned.