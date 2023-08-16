Political actors in the forthcoming November Governorship Election in Kogi State have been asked not to whip up parochial sentiments that can divide the heterogeneous state.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, MFR, gave the advice at the Grand Finale of the 2023 Press Week of the Kogi Council held in Lokoja.

He urged journalists to be wary of reporting such political actors so as not to overheat the polity, adding that discerning journalists would be able to separate this set of politicians from genuine ones.

According to Isiguzo, most of those in this category are pretenders and not contenders in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.

Comr. Isiguzo described the forthcoming Kogi Governorship Election as one that would enthrone a leader that would govern the whole state and not a section of the State, saying this was the reason promoting sectional interests would not do the state any good.

He cautioned journalists to be professional and unbiased in the reporting of the Governorship election, pointing out that the Kogi election was about the people and not a section.

The NUJ President praised the unwavering dedication and professionalism that defines the journalism profession in the State and congratulated the Kogi State Council for orchestrating an exceptional Press Week.

Isiguzo praised the Kogi NUJ for commitment to promoting excellence, fostering growth, and upholding the highest standards of journalism, and described the launch of the book, “Media Development in Kogi State, 1999-2023,” as a remarkable literary endeavour that captures the evolution of media in the state over a span of 24 years.

The National President described the book as a transformation of media from traditional platforms to the dynamic and interconnected digital landscape of the State.

He described the book as a collective wisdom, insights, and experiences of generations of journalists who have tirelessly pursued the truth, challenged societal norms, and strived for a more transparent and accountable society.

The NUJ President lauded the leadership of the indefatigable Adeiza Momoh Jimoh as chairman of the Kogi State Council, saying he had demonstrated exceptional commitment and visionary leadership in repositioning the council by igniting a new era of progress and unity.

The National President urged the media in the State to recommit themselves to the noble principles of journalism by embracing the spirit of inquiry, pursuit of truth, and the relentless quest for transparency and accountability.