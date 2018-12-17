NAN

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Peter Akpatason (APC-Edo) has advised striking workers and the management of National Assembly (NASS) to be sincere in negotiations for speedy resolution of all labour issues.

Akpatason gave the advise on Monday as the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) sealed off the National Assembly complex to begin a four-day warning strike.

The workers are demanding for a new condition of service, promotion and payment of 28 per cent increase in salary as contained in the 2018 budget.

Akpatason expressed concern that the management and workers were not able to resolve the matter in spite of efforts made over time.

“Our leader as lawmakers are the leaders of the National Assembly but the issue here for me is not who is at fault but what is actually wrong and what do we do to resolve the situation.

READ ALSO: Enugu gov. presents N109b budget proposal for 2019

“I believe that if there is sincerity in negotiations and attempts to resolve the labour issue, definitely it will get resolved.

“It is only when the sincerity is not there on the part of both management and workers that issues linger.

“On your own part as comrades, if you are invited for any meeting, do not say no, rather go there with open minds and constructively engage management to make sure we get results as quickly as possible,” he said.

Akpatason said that the role of the lawmakers is to make laws but the legislators cannot be separated from the management of the National Assembly.

He said all hands must be on deck to resolve the matter adding that he would interface with the management if given the opportunity.

NAN reports that as at 1.21 p.m, the striking workers who sealed off the complex early in the morning had not been addressed by NASS management.