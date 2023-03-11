by David

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, called on the supporters of the party in Edo State not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election but to sustain the tempo by voting for all the candidates of the party in the March 18 state house of assemblies and governorship election across the states.

He made the call when he paid a thank-you visit to the state.

Obi who moved from New Benin Market through Mission Road, Sapele Road before climaxing it at Adesuwa Road, was greeted by a mammoth crowd.

Obi said they have started very well adding that they must complete what they have started by coming out en mass to vote for the candidates of a Labour Party.

The Labour Party candidate said Nigerians have begun a new movement, a movement which no one can stop.

He said Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is rather there must be a paradigm shift for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

“We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria and nobody will stop it.

“We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is.

“We will continue to vote for Labor Party,” Obi said.

He said candidates who have emerged victorious in the just concluded national assembly elections and the ones to be conducted on the 18 of March to do things differently, adding that the party plans to organize a retreat for them.

He said the retreat will enable them to be taught what to do to change the political narratives of the country.

“We are going to have a retreat with our candidates to make sure that people who are elected do things differently”, Obi said.

The national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, on his part, said the candidates of the party for the house of assembly election have not stepped down for anybody and are not sponsored by any other parties or candidates rather, they are Labour Party’s candidates.

He said those spreading the rumours are doing so because they have lost touch with the people of the state as they have been rejected by the people of the state.

Abure said because the people of the state have rejected their parties, they are looking for how they could attach themselves to Labour Party to win the election.

He appealed to the residents of the state to come out en mass to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming election to secure victory for the party.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Kelly Agbaloi, thanked the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure for visiting the state adding that their presence has further boosted the confidence of all the Obidients supporters in the state.

He said the people of the state will complete all that they have started by voting massively for all the candidates of the party in the Saturday, March 18 house of assembly election in the state.

He said the presidential candidate personally coming to endorse all the house of assembly candidates, has laid to rest all the doubting Thomases who are saying the party does not have candidates for the house of assembly election in the state.