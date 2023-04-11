From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre/ Transparency International Nigeria (CISLAC/TI-Nigeria), has asked the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to implement reforms geared towards fixing the ailing economy and export diversification.

It reiterated the need for the government to strengthen the ease of doing business and block leakages for corruption.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated this yesterday during a media interactive session at the ongoing Spring Meeting of the World bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, USA.

Rafsanjani in a statement noted that the incoming government needs to sustain strategic policies with the potential of driving economic growth and development.

According to him, deliberate efforts must be made to avert placement of priorities, reverse some of the current policies, sustain and effectively implement new ones.

To encourage long-term development, he noted that the government should also ensure that borrowing is done on conditions that are consistent with entrenching debt sustainability and that borrowed funds are wisely invested in the economy’s value-added sectors.

Speaking on tax, Rafsanjani called for a need for Nigeria to operate an efficient tax administration that would ensure greater compliance to remittances devoid of all forms of evasions in the system to tackle revenue challenges.

He pointed that the incoming government should prioritise engagement and enlightenment of taxpayers to educate them on their obligations; adoption of special tax drives and campaigns; aggressive anti-corruption policies and implementation; creating incentives to increase exports.

While calling on the incoming government to also reduce reliance on borrowings from the international capital market or commercial loans, he said there is a need to strictly adhere to the provision of the law on maintaining concessional loans as this poses limited debt risk and incorporates a mechanism to work out effective restructuring and negotiate debt relief initiatives which are quite impossible with commercial creditors.

“Private creditors’ loans are expensive for a nation such as Nigeria that struggles with revenue generation and as such this frontier of borrowing should be discouraged.

“There is a need to strengthen the foreign exchange policy to reduce the impact of volatility on loan repayment and thereby reduce the public debt burden that arises from local currency devaluation.

“We have a long way to go towards revitalising the economy, but the incoming government needs to demonstrate the political will to at least ensure the transparent and accountable implementation of strategic and sustainable developmental policies.

“The Nigerian economy must at least grow at seven to eight per cent a year for five to 10 years based on an investment-led strategy to avoid the possibility of multi-dimensional poverty, debt, and insecurity consuming us in the next decade.

“Over the last decade, the country has spent over N10 trillion on fuel subsidies, about 15.5 trillion on capital expenditure, 2.5 trillion on health, and about 3.9 trillion on education,” he said.

He further called for an advance effort in implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to ensure that Nigeria is advantageously positioned to reap its substantial benefits to enhance the country’s productivity and competitiveness.

Doing these, he said, would address the infrastructure gap by creating an enabling environment for private-sector-led infrastructure development.

•