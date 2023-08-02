From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, urged officers of Nigeria Immigration Service to be professional and carry out their functions and duties within the ambit of the law, as the service is the window with which foreigners look at Nigeria.

Besides, he said immigration officers are the first contact with foreigners hence the need to discharge their duties in accordance best practices all around the world.

The governor spoke at an event to mark the NIS 60th years anniversary in Benin, where he was represented by his Special Adviser on Migration and Homeland Security, Segun Adegoke, a Lawyer, who is also retired Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration.

He pointed out that the job of the services is beyond the issuance of passport, calling on immigration officers at border points to work with other security agencies to ensure that people who could pose security risk should not be allowed to gain entry into the country.

“Officials of the immigration service must carry out their functions and duties professionally and within the ambit of the law..

“Irregular migration has become a global concern. But then, in our present situation, the institutional framework has been established to counter emerging security challenges.

“Hence, there is a need for more synergy among security agencies to work as a team. However, the days of monitoring our borders by Human eyes alone has proven to be inadequate. In our modern day of technology, the trend is the use of constant surveillance from satellite and sensor packed unmanned vehicles (UAV), aerostat, manned aircraft and ground vehicles.

“There is need for shared intelligence at all levels through real time networks, advanced communication systems and artificial intelligence.As IO, we need to build our service to administer our Immigration Law and Regulations in an efficient, fair and humane manner with professional integrity.

“What is required to enhance regular migration in Nigeria is prposeful and dynamic leadership, with sense of Professionalism by IO. Finally, I wish to appeal to the National Assembly to domesticate the Treaty on the New AU passport since the pratical benefits far outweigh the challenges; as irregular migration dwindles, this will reduce encumberance at the border, while guaranteeing African integration through an integrated border management system”, Makinde stated.