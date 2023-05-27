From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the people of Opobo kingdom to resist any temptation that would make them antagonise the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Siminalayi Fubara, when he eventually gets sworn in on Monday, May 29.

Governor Wike reminded them of how hard the Opobo people tried in 2015 to produce a governor but failed.

He noted that at God’s appointed time, they had a governor and it behoves them to rally around their son to ensure that he succeeds.

Speaking on Saturday in Opobo town during the inauguration of the land reclamation project and flag-off of a Ring Road in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Governor Wike charged the people not to join those who would pull the governor-elect down.

“We also urge all of you who are from Opobo to continue to give your son support. Do not be the one that will fight him. Do not be the one that will pull him down. Be his engine room. Be his pillar.

“While others are trying to drag him down, you should be trying to make him stand firm. This is very important. To have a governor from your area is not easy. You know in 2015, you tried it, but it didn’t work. Now that it is God’s time, has it not worked?”

Governor Wike expressed joy that he was in Opobo to inaugurate the reclaimed land of over 20 hectares, which will solve the problem of land in the area.

“I thank God that we have done the land reclamation and now flagging off the Ring Road project. So, after today, you’re not only coming to Opobo to park your vehicles here, you can also drive around Opobo and go to your various families.”

Governor Wike remarked on how beneficial the previously sand-filled land, and the new one that is being inaugurated can be planned out together before being allocated to the people.

The governor said he had talked to the governor-elect about the importance of designing an integrated plan that will serve both areas.

“This is because I know now that it will be more beneficial by the time he settles down in the office, and then they will design roads and then you’ll be able to get a good impact.

“So, I’m happy that that has not been done, so that you can do it together. I heard that the ring road that we are going to flag off will also pass this area.”

Governor Wike assured that the incoming administration led by Siminalayi Fubara will deliver more infrastructure to the Opobo kingdom.

The governor thanked the Opobo people and their Amanyanabo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja for their electoral support during the general election and in the last 8 years.

Former Commissioner for Special Projects, Deinma Iyalla said 20 hectares of land was reclaimed, which means about 430 plots of land area that can be deployed for housing development.

According to him, an approximately 600,000 cubic meters volume of sand was dredged at the height of three meters to ensure tidal water does not wash off the sand.

Similarly, the former Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo, explained that the total length of the Opobo Ring road is 4.2 kilometres and has three number short-span bridges.