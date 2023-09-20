From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that there is hope for Nigeria.

Pastor Oladele who spoke at the 2023 Pastors conference of the CAC held at Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, noted that the current economic hardship in the country is a price to pay for the economic emancipation of the country.

He said if the intentions of President Tinubu at resuscitating the economy of the country are genuine, Nigeria will soon emerge strong and become a pride of all and sundry.

Oladele who admitted that the times are hard, stressed the need for all Nigerians to support Tinubu and work together for the overall good of the country.

He called on all Nigerians, especially the leaders to retrace their steps and return to God for Him to rescue the nation from impending calamities, just as he called on the government to be conscious of the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

He said the country has a glorious end in sight if the people can live righteously, stressing that the current economic hardship in the country will soon end if Nigerians can pray and live righteously.

Pastor Oladele said the security of the country should be paramount in the mind of President Tinubu, saying that education must also be given priority attention.

He said the security apparatus should be rejigged and more security personnel be recruited to tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country, just as he called on security personnel in the country to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity.

He opined that the country will soon experience some positive changes if the efforts of President Tinubu are not sabotaged and Nigerians give him maximum support.

At the conference attended by over 12,000 pastors of the CAC, Oladele informed that the church like many others is going through challenges, adding however that the challenges are being overcome by the grace of God.