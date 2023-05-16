• Coalition welcomes zoning deputy speaker to South East

South East Unity Movement has called on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be neutral in the selection process of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

It also cautioned politicians against remarks capable of causing ethic division and violence.

Its Chairman, Godwish Kuruma Obi, in a statement, yesterday, said the South East would not fold its arms and watch, those he called “greedy politicians to cause unnecessary regional tensions that would affect our investments all across the country.

“The South East Unity Movement is deeply worried by the direction the country is being pushed by power hungry regionalist politicians over the issue of selection of leaders and officers of the 10th National Assembly.

“We find it unfortunate that people who are supposed to be distinguished gentlemen and women trusted with mandates by their constituencies would find it difficult to form leadership for themselves and by themselves without unnecessary interference by vested interests.

“The South East, in spite of the strident cries of marginalisation in the way the nation is structured and operated, is, however, more committed to sustainable peace than all the other sections of the country.

“We, therefore, urge politicians to tread with caution and play by the rules with fairness to all sections of the country devoid of dangerous preconditions and sinister motives.

“We call on political party structures, particularly the party in power to allow the three organs of government to exercise their constitutionally demarcated roles unhindered.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) is, therefore, cautioned against continuous meddling with the leadership affairs with the constitutionally and democratically independent and autonomous legislative arm of government.

“We also caution the president-elect not to be dragged into counter-productive, self-serving conflicts over the National Assembly leadership. He should take the path of honour by maintaining neutrality and insisting on democratic processes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the North East caucus of APC Youth Coalition for Better Nigeria has welcomed the zoning of the position of the deputy speaker to the South East.

It specifically described the lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency, Abia State, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who is the favoured candidate of APC-NWC as ‘eminently qualified’ for the position of deputy speaker in the next Assembly having grown politically over the years.

The Convener, Aliyu Sa’ad Mohammed, said the coalition was convinced that Kalu, who is the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs possesses leadership skills that would provide a sound legislative procedure for the smooth take-off and running of the government under the administration of the president-elect, Tinubu.

“It is with great delight that we welcome the zoning of the seat of deputy speaker of the 10th National Assembly to Kalu from Abia State.

“This is because of his competence, patriotism and commitment to a prosperous Nigeria through positive synergy between the executive and legislature which we saw in the current assembly.

“Having served as senior special adviser to former Abia State governor and now a senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and later MDGs, the one time chairman of Bende Local Government Area was also student leader.”