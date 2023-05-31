From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Osun State Area Unit, has advised Governor Ademola Adeleke to be humble with power.

The Muslim student in a congratulatory message signed by the Ameer, AbduJeleel Arikewuyo, Secretary, AbduWakil Akanni, and PRO, Saheed Raji, on Wednesday, felicitated the governor

on the landmark judgment of the apex court that validated his victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

“The journey to both the electoral victory and the judicial triumph may though be tortuous and rugged; MSSN observes this as storms usually withered by leaders of note in their quest to make a remarkable impact in the lives of their people.

“MSSN Osun State Area Unit hereby wishes to humbly remind His Excellency as a Muslim that power intoxicates infidels but humbles Muslims. To Muslims, power is a mere trust from Allah, upon which whoever He (Allah) had bestowed, shall be held accountable on the Day of the Reckoning.

“MSSN hereby supplicates Allah (SWT) to increase your Excellency in strength, wisdom, and guidance to govern the state in a way that would be pleasing to Him (Allah) and bring succor with abundant prosperity to the entire citizens of the state regardless of their faith or party inclination,” it added.