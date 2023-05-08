From Magnus Eze, Enugu

As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal begins sitting in Abuja, Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU), has charged it and other tribunals across the states to be fair and upright.

It said the outcome of the presidential tribunal would be a defining moment, not only for the judiciary, but the country.

It declared that as ministers in the temple of justice, the judiciary must do everything possible to redeem its battered image.

President of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe, in a statement, yesterday, regretted that some pronouncements from the courts have seemingly made it a place of shield for either the rich, and, or connected.

He said: “It is this desecration that has given rise to a fast-growing demeaning phrase “go to court” adding that the ruinous phrase associated with this judiciary is a matter of deep jurisprudential concern. The judiciary, every where in the world, should be the last hope of common and uncommon man. This hope is hinged on the impartial, fair, just and unbiased ministers at the hallow temple of justice. Unfortunately, the hope and confidence reposed in the judiciary particularly in Nigeria, has drastically waned in recent time due to vicissitudes of controversial and outlandish judgements, sometimes delivered by court of highest instance.

“I, therefore appeal to the leaders of judicial arm at all levels, especially the Election Petition Tribunal, to use this opportunity of election tribunal petition to restore the soiled image of the judiciary by ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done. The bedrock of democracy is the rule of law and there cannot be rule of law without judicial independence. Let me remind you that the outcome of this year’s election petition tribunal, particularly the Presidential Election, is a defining moment for the judiciary and Nigeria as a nation.

I therefore urge you to do the needful in spite of whose ox is gored. When people get away with crime because they are influential, connected or rich, it tipped the scale against fairness and equity. Like Matin Luther Jr would say, ‘there can be no justice without peace and there can be no peace without justice.”