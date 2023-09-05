From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Tuesday, urged the 2023 batch ‘B’ (stream II) Corps members deployed to the State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be creative and make additional legitimate income to enable them to cope with the current economic realities in the Country.

Uba Sani, who spoke at the closing of the batch’s 21-day orientation course and beginning of primary assignment at the temporary camp, Government College, Kurmi Marshi, Kaduna, urged Corps members to put on their thinking cap to earn more in addition to their monthly allowance.

The Governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu added that the complementary allowance for Corps members serving in the State’s ministries, departments, and agencies is still in the pipeline.

According to him, “in this challenging economic time, I encourage you to think creatively and explore unconventional avenues for personal growth beyond your service year.

“I do not doubt that your resourcefulness will lead to a brighter future”, he said.

He then called on the Corps employers in the State not to reject Corps members posted to their organisation but instead, support them to settle down quickly to begin their primary assignment.

“To the heads of various government and private institutions in Kaduna State, I implore you to embrace corps members posted to your organizations. I assure you that the government remains committed in her support to the NYSC scheme in the State”, said.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the State, Mr. Hassan Mahmud Taura urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of their respective families and that of the Scheme in such a way they make a positive impact in their host communities.

“You should remember that you are the future of this great country and therefore the knowledge and experiences you have gained are not just for personal growth but to contribute positively to the development of our beloved Nation Nigeria,” he eulogised Corps members