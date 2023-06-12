From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has charged the newly appointed Accountant General of the state, Alhaji Aminu Zoramawa, to be a trustworthy person in discharging his duty.

The Governor, who gave the charge while receiving a delegation of Zoramawa and Zabarmawa communities in Kebbi during their visit to Government House, Birnin Kebbi said the charge was imperative considering the importance of trust in handling finances.

Idris, who was represented by his Deputy, Sen Umar Abubakar-Tafida, said: “We are happy to receive this kind of crowd for a thank you visit. However, your thanks should, first of all, be to Almighty Allah, our creator, who made it possible for us to win the election.

“I want to use this medium to inform this gathering that the God Almighty that paved the way for our success is the one who selected him to become the state AG. He became by the will of the Almighty, not by anybody’s wish.

“I urge the new AG to be honest, truthful, sincere and trustworthy in discharging his duties because it is not a small office. This office requires dedication, commitment and trust for the state to move forward,” he said.

The governor assured that the present administration in the state would do everything within its power to bring positive development in all ramifications.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Malam said they were in Government House to show appreciation for selecting one of their own for the position of Accountant General.

He said the crowd represented the family, friends and associates of Aminu Zoramawa in view of his good and excellent character worthy of emulation by all.

Gari-Malam assured that the new administration in the state would never regret appointing him because “Aminu is an honest, sincere and trustworthy person, he is a man of the people who engage himself in assisting people especially those in need.”

While speaking with newsmen, the new Accountant General of the state Alhaji Aminu Zoramawa appreciated his creator who made it possible for him to clinch the position.

He assured that he would discharge his duties to the best of his ability to facilitate the rapid growth and development of Kebbi in general and solicited support and cooperation from his subordinates.