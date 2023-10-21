Two young females said to be students of Kwara State Polytechnic trended recently in the news. The students, Adama Joseph and Oreoluwa Davies, were alleged by the Police to have killed Adeniyi Ojo, a hotel owner in Kwara State, in the course of a sex romp known as BDSM. I was totally lost because I had never heard the acronym until news about the students broke, following their arrest by the police. How ancient I must have felt and seemed, not knowing about the trending sexual practice that even many young female students were already aware of and could discuss just as easily.

To pull off the veil of ignorance, I asked my colleagues for explanation, who incidentally were less knowledgeable about than myself. But a quick google search told me what I needed to know. I learnt that BDSM means bondage, discipline, sado-masochism, a form of sexual activity in which a partner derives pleasure from being dominated, controlled, humiliated and punished. One partner is in full control of the sexual activity between him/her and the partner. “In a relationship with two partners, one will typically play the dominant (dom) role, while the other will play the submissive (sub) role. This dominant and submissive dynamic is often referred to as a top/bottom dynamic. While the dominant partner, or top, is typically the one taking control in spanking, bonding, tying, whipping, or other sexual scenarios. The submissive or bottom, may also keep control by demanding the top perform certain roles or insist on switching roles.”

This is simply unbelievable, absurd, outrageous, a form of criminality and a proif that most of the children of this generation have sold their conscience to the devil. How on earth did they learn this?

Father Lord, have mercy on us all. While the supposed enjoyment of oil rig exploration is going on, one partner would be spanking, thrashing or tying the other with rope. If this is not demonic and abuse in the highest, what would it be called for crying out loud?

Interestingly, BDSM as learnt from the description can be divided into categories and put in practice just like the girls did it with Ojo in a hotel in kwara state. Bondage as explained limits a partner’s freedom of movement by tying him or her with ropes, handcuffing the person just like the two girls did with the club owner, Adeniyi Ojo. Shamefully, while being paraded by the Forces Headquarters Abuja, Adama Joseph said, “We didn’t plan to kill him. On that particular day, we intended to steal from him, so we told him that we wanted to do BDSM, and he agreed to have a threesome with my friend and I. “After Oreoluwa tied the hand and legs of a full fledge adult who has succumbed to bondage, I tried to gag his mouth, but he refused, and I stopped. My friend wanted to pour substance into his mouth, he refused, I used a blunt knife to pierce him mildly, before my friend used pillow and pressed over his mouth, which suffocated him to death.” They girls at their ages were in perfect control of the sex rump even as they boxed him into the corner of submission and a comprehensive adult accepted to be tied up by two little girls; so, he could enjoy sex.

Discipline, as explained means ‘through agreed-upon rules and punishments, a dominant partner can exercise control over a submissive partner. So, at this point, Ojo became submissive to the girls even as they showed dominance over their physical partner in the bedroom. That the hotel owner submitted to the whims and caprices to the girls who were the dominant partners in action is a story for another day.

Now, the sadism and masochism aka sado-masochism, was described as pleasures that a partner may feel from either inflicting pain (sadism) or receiving pain (masochism) either physical or emotional. If devil is not involved in BDSM, I cannot understand that a human being enjoys seeing purposeful pains being inflicted on him or her in the name of BDSM sex. The search again alleged that the most important part of BDSM sex is the act of consent, where partners should always make sure everyone gives enthusiastic consent and outlines clear boundaries.

Now, as shocking as this revelation is, it still beats my imagination likewise others, how on earth this generation of boys and girls get themselves involved in life ending matters. Of all they could learn from the social media/internet is how to tie a man’s hand and leg up, gag his mouth, and suffocated him to death with a pillow because they were in control of the sexual rump as young as they are. While parading them at the Forces Headquarters, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “The two students deceived the socialite about engaging in a threesome sex escapade, only to successfully tie his hands and legs (BDSM) to the bed and suffocated him to death with a pillow case placed over his face.” Only God knows how regrets, blame game, and sadness would have enveloped the two girls since their arrest from Mowe, Ibafo in Ogun State and matched to Abuja immediately. What is going through the mind of their parents, siblings, relatives and friends by now? Young girls who were sent to school to become better, responsible leaders and citizens ended up in crime and cooling off in police net. Adama and Oreoluwa, how BDSM sex market?

More shocking while watching the confession of the girls was the fact that Adamma Joseph spoke eloquently and confidentially as if she was addressing a press conference; with no iota of remorse, no tears, regret or shame; some innocent girls who are probably first timers would be crying and hiding from the camera, but the young girls has proved they have become professional killers through BDSM sex or otherwise. But like the commonest adage would say, every day is for the thief, one day is for the owner of the house. May God have mercy on the children who refuse to harken to their parents’ voice.

Honestly, it is not just funny anymore what these generation of young boys and girls really want for themselves, their future and generation. When they display certain blood-chilling behavior and think it is just normal; one also begins to think, are they possessed, are they out of their mind and senses, do they know the consequences of their action? Do they even know the social stigma that would follow them all the days of their lives? Or probably they think they would commit such a heinous crime and go away with it. In our days, we learnt that experience is the best teacher, but these ones are so bold and criminally minded.

Now, pithily put, from the account given by Adama and Oreoluwa at the Forces Headquarters Abuja, it is a prove that the two are not the only ones in the game of BDSM. Guess it has become a trend for the young ones, a vibe that all must follow except for a few slow ones who might not tow that line of action. One also asks, of all they could learn from the internet is BDSM which sounds devilish and demonic, why?

To our youths, the honest truth must always be said to you from many angles. It could be from parents, school authorities, different religious organizations and bodies. Or either through genuine friends, neighbors and otherwise, the onus is for you to hear the truth and abide by it. I do not know where the parents of Adama and Oreoluwa are, but truth is that the two girls has brought forever shame to their families. To Adama and Oreoluwa and other like-minded girls specaially, I want to draw your attention to the fact that while you were busy with BDSM sex, tying hands and legs, using blunt knife and pillow to suffocate Adeniyi Ojo in Kwara state to death, 15-years old Miss Faith Odunsi, followed the right paths of other glorious women who broke the ceiling glass as she represented Nigeria at the Global Mathematics competition where she single handedly beat China, United States of America, (USA) United Kingdom (UK) and other world powers to emerge the ‘world best mathematician.’ The judges called her Calculator at the end of the competition.

Finally, it is also for the young ones to know that the God of heavens created sex as a means of procreation and multiplication between legally married couples. In the eyes of the human nature, it became an enjoyable play while the present generation termed sex to become bondage, dominance, control and submission (BDSM). Parents and guardians must not stop talking, reprimanding and correcting all children and youths both biological and otherwise; but he who has ears, let him hear. To parents, do not die because of an erring child who refused to be corrected; but do your best and leave the rest to God especially on bended knees in prayers.