From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue Coalition for Human Rights Protection (BCHRP) has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged assault on a police officer by a renowned Nigerian Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti.

The Coordinator of the group, Jimmie Adzande, who made the call in a statement in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, described the assault as “a despicable act that should be condemned by all men, women and groups of goodwill.

Adzande said “Our Police should not be subjected to any form of assault, or disrespect and should not be subjected to humour by anyone or group, irrespective of their social or political standings.

“Seun, a model in his own rights should not be seen as setting a bad example against any officer or our symbol of authority.”

He stated that BCHRP appreciates the Inspector General of Police for his professionalism in handling issues relating to his officers and urges him to invoke the law processes, in the investigation of this crime.

He reiterated the stand of the Benue Coalition for Human Rights Protection that the Police and civilians should be treated with dignity.