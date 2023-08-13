By Rita Okoye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa has been evicted from the All Stars season.

Ms Oputa is the second housemate to be evicted from the show this season.

Uriel was evicted after the eviction jury, comprising Teddy A., Laycon, and Diane, voted for her out.

It would be recalled that only the Head of House, Ike, and the “Pardon Me Please” winner, Frodd, were immune from eviction this week, while the rest of the housemates were up for eviction.

Last week, Princess was evicted from the show.