By Rita Okoye

Reality TV Star and Big Brother Naija All stars contestant, Soma Anyama has been evicted from the show, shortly after Venita was sent packing.

He was evicted on the show’s last eviction show on Sunday, September 25, after spending nine weeks.

Soma is the second housemate to be evicted tonight with the first being Venita Akpofure.

Appreciating his fans via his verified Instagram page, Soma wrote: “Dear fans, thank you for standing by my side throughout this competition. Your unwavering support has fueled my determination and inspired me to reach new heights. This is not the end, but the start of an exciting new chapter. Together, we’ll continue this journey and strive for even greater success. Thank you for being part of this amazing adventure. Onward and upward…Elevation way.”

Soma and Angel were a pair in the house and also revealed that they are in a serious relationship.