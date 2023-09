By Rita Okoye

Reality TV Stars and Big Brother Naija All stars contestant, Venita Akpofure has been evicted from the show.

The divorced mother of two was evicted on Sunday, September 25, after spending nine weeks.

The show which started on Sunday, July 23, 2023 will end next week Sunday, November 1.

Speaking shortly after she was evicted, a teary Venita thanked fans for: “loving me as I am.”

Venita is unarguably one of the most controversial housemates on this season of the reality show.