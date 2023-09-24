By Rita Okoye

Angel Smith has become the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.

She is the 14th housemate to be sent home from the show.

Angel got into the house on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and was evicted on Sunday, September 25, after spending nine weeks.

She’s the third housemate to be evicted on the show’s last eviction night after Venita and Soma.

Left in the house are Mercy, Ceec, Ilebaye, Cross, Adekunle and Pere.

Big Brother Naija All Stars edition comes to an end on Sunday, October 1.

On the grand finale day, three more housemates will be evicted leaving the last two housemates from among whom one of them will declared as eventual winner of the reality TV show.

The winner will take home a grand prize of N120m.