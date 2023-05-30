From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsans woke up on Tuesday to an adjusted price of N500 per litre for petrol following the pronouncement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

Many of the fuel stations that had products which were sold at normal prices till late evening on Monday did not open for business on Tuesday.

The few stations that opened sold at N500 per litre, a development that forced transporters to jerk up transport fare by 100%.

Investigations across Yenagoa metropolis indicated that along Isaac Boro Expressway, only Ereboter Fuel station was selling fuel but at the adjusted price of N500 per litre.

At the NNPC Mega station along Sani Abacha Expressway, the station was not selling fuel but there was a long queue of vehicles in anticipation that fuel would be sold.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri worried over the fuel situation in the state has warned oil marketers in the state against hoarding and raising the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

Senator Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, warned that his administration will take stern measures against any filling station that flouted the directive.

He said the government had received reports that filling stations in the state capital had hiked the pump price of petrol above the usual price of between N193 and N250 per litre and now being sold at N500 per litre and above.

The Bayelsa governor said it was wicked for oil marketers to swiftly seek to profit at the detriment of the people following a mere pronouncement that had not taken effect.

He noted that the pump price of petrol is a significant determinant of the cost of goods and services in the country and that his administration would not allow the people of Bayelsa to suffer undue hardship from the profiteering activities of greedy businessmen.

Diri said he had directed the Ministry of Mineral Resources and the petroleum task force in the state to shut down any filling station hoarding the product or caught selling above the usual price.

He said: “I have directed the relevant ministry and the state’s task force on petroleum to ensure that all filling stations sell petrol within the usual price range.

“I have equally directed that any filling station that flouts this directive or fails to revert to the usual price be shut down. We will take further stern measures against any station that defaults. This directive takes immediate effect.”