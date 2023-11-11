From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mr Timipre Sylva, the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate has accused both Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Nigerian Army of molesting voters in the ongoing governorship election.

Mr Sylva speaking with journalists shortly after casting his ballot at Polling Unit 4, Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Ward 4, Brass Local Government said the contest appeared to be between APC and the security agents, particularly the military who are taking sides.

He also complained about the non- uploading of registered voters in units 3, 5 and 9 in his ward which he said has been escalated to INEC.

He said : “I am very confident that things will go for APC but we have some issues in units 3, 5 and 9 because the registers are not uploaded. We have escalated it to Inec and they accepted that it was a careless mistake on their part. I don’t know why units in my ward were not upload .”