Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, has commended the ongoing 2018 Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) week in the state, calling for frequent sporting activities for media practitioners.

Iworiso-Markson, who made the call in Yenagoa on Wednesday, said that sports and exercise could go a long way in maintaining mental alertness.

He described Sports as a “veritable vehicle’’ for recreation and friendship, urging the state SWAN executive to keep the flag flying.

Mr Samuel Numonengi, Chairman, Bayelsa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), also hailed the week-long activities for media personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Second Edition of the SWAN week, which kicked off on Monday, is featuring 16 football media teams in the state.

The teams include Radio Nigeria (Creek FM), NTA, Rhythm FM, DAAR Communications (Raypower/AIT), NDTV, Bayless Newspaper Corporation (New Waves), Royal FM, TVC, and the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, among others.

In the games so far played in the football competition (5-aside), tagged the “Clinton Thompson Cup,’’ Bayelsa Newspaper Corporation’s “New Waves’’ beat Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, 5-0.

NDTV walked over the Bayelsa Federated Newspapers Publishers Association, who failed to show up for their game.

NTA also beat Independent Publishers 4-3 on penalties, Government House Chapel beat Creek FM 3-2, while Information Ministry won 7-2 against the Radio Baylesa’s Team A.

The state SWAN Chairman, Mr Alambo Datonye, said the aim of the tournament was to bring journalists together, as well as to strengthen their mental and physical fitness.

Datonye said that some other activities marking the week would include the 6km Road Race, scheduled to hold on Saturday from INEC Junction along the Yenagoa-Mbiama Road and terminate at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

The week-long programme which started on Monday will end Sunday with a Thanksgiving service.