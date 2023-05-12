From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers and Bayelsa State governments are at loggerheads following an eviction order served on workers occupying two buildings belonging to Bayelsa State along Akassa Street in Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The notice was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Alozie Nwala, and dated April 19.

The occupants, who confirmed that the set of flats located at No. 5 and No 9 Akassa Street in Old GRA Port Harcourt are owned by Bayelsa State, said they were duly allocated to them.

They, however, lamented that they were being forcefully evicted from the property by the Rivers State government.

Tenants in the buildings consisting of 12 flats said they had lived there with their families for many years without any problem, expressing shock at the 14-day eviction notice by Riveers State governemnt, which they said, had expired.

They confirmed that a team of policemen and officials of Rivers State government visited the place on Wednesday morning, following a plan to demolish the property.

A visit to the property by Daily Sun, yesterday, found the occupants making frantic arrangements to vacate the place to avoid losing their valuables during the planned demolition.

Also, they were seen loading their valuables to some vehicles to leave the area.

One of the occupants and Head, Protocol, for the Bayelsa State Government in Port Harcourt, Smith Noah, said the notice accused them of defacing the environment.

“Some people came to paste a notice that we are causing nuisance and defacing the environment. So, Rivers State Government is giving us 14 days to pack out. We are not staying here on our own. We are Bayelsa State Government workers. I am Head of Protocol for Bayelsa State Government in Port Harcourt here. We were thinking that if there is anything that the Rivers State Government wants to do with us, we have an office here and the Rivers State Government knows the office.

“Ordinarily, they would have served the Bayelsa State government if there is any reason for us to vacate this place. Unfortunately, few days ago, we heard information that they are coming to demolish this place. So, we have informed our superior and they said we should wait that they have already served the Rivers State Government with a court order.”

Noah said he was angry at the allegations contained in the notice.

He said: “Bayelsa was created out of Rivers State. So, if Rivers State has any good intention for Bayelsa, the right thing to do is to settle with our Governor Douye Diri, and not to punish the occupants.”

Similarly, Bridget Allison, who said she had lived in the building for 11 years, wondered why a the Rivers State government would evict them ingloriously.

“I am a staff of Bayelsa State Government and I have been living here for almost 11 years now.You know things are so difficult now. Let the Bayelsa State Government come to our aid,” she said.