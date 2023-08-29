From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bayelsa State Caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned the killings of residents in Opu-Nembe community, in Nembe Local Government Areas by invaders.

The caucus, which spoke at a, press briefing, in Abuja, said the August 12 invasion is allegedly politically motivated and aimed at destroying the peace enjoyed by Bayelsa State under Douye Diri led administration.

The lawmakers, in a statement read by the member representing Brass/ Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Marie Ebikake implored the commission of inquiry set up in the aftermath of the incident to get to the root of the matter.

The caucus also charged President Bola Tinubu to set up a Commission of Inquiry probe the incident including the alleged role of the Nigeria Police particularly the Special Weapon and Tactis(SWAT) department in the invasion.

They said “We want to in the strongest terms condemn the killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State acting on the behest of individuals bent on destroying the existing peace with the invasion of Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri) by men of the Nigerian Police Force (SWAT) in a Gestapo fashion.

“What happened at Opu-Nembe Community on the 12th of August, 2023 is politically motivated and targeted at destroying the peace that the Prosperity administration led by His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri has brought to Bayelsa State which is enjoyed by all.

“We wish to commend the immediate response of the Bayelsa State government led by His Excellency Senator Douye Diri to the crisis and the effort to dilute the tension in the affected community. The raid caused death of innocent citizens and indiscriminate arrest and detention of scores of Opu Nembe (Bassambiri) youths, who are presently in the custody of the Nigeria Police at Abuja.

“May we, also, remind the IGP that a ‘sting’ operation of such nature carried out in total disregard of existing protocols, with regards to the role of the Executive Governor as the chief security officer of the state, within his domain, in the clear absence of imminent threat to national security; is not only a threat to our democracy, but raises questions of the presence of the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the community over the years.”