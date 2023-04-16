– PDP wins NASS Seat

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku has delivered the Ogbia Constituency II of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to the All Progressive Congress (APC)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which on Saturday conducted the supplementary election in four Wards and 94 polling units through its Returning Officer, Prof Ohakwe Johnson declared Obein Godknows of the APC winner of the election after polling 5,291 to beat the incumbent lawmaker, Gibson Munalayefa Edwin of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) who polled 4,342 votes.

INEC had earlier moved the collation of results to its headquarters in Yenagoa fuelling apprehension over possible compromise of the results.

The declaration of Obein as the winner triggered wild jubilation in the area with the people expressing support for the APC.

Mr Wisdom Ikuli, an indigene of Ogbia Local Area of the state, soon after the announcement of the result in an interview, said the victory is a way by the Ogbia peoples to express their appreciation to President Mohammadu Buhari for appointing the son as the Managing Director of NDDC.

He said the people of Ogbia Kingdom showed a high level of gratitude when they trooped out in their numbers to vote massively for the APC during the rescheduled of Ogbia Constituency II in the Bayelsa State

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the PDP candidate for Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency rerun, Mr Rodney Ambaiowei winner of the election.

INEC had on Saturday conducted a re-run election on Saturday in six Wards with 32 Polling Units after declaring the first exercise of February 25 inconclusive.

The Returning Officer Prof Christopher Onyeama said Ambaiowei polled 13, 992 votes to defeat incumbent lawmaker, Preye Oseke who polled 12,992 votes.