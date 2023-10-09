From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Gubernatorial Campaign Council for November 11 Bayelsa state governorship election has told the general public to disregard the report in some quarters suggesting that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, and 2019 governorship candidate, David Lyon, are working for Governor Douye Diri.

Secretary, Media and Publicity Committee to the campaign council, Yekini Nabena, insisted that contrary to the speculations, the duo of Lokpobiri and Lyon are solidly behind the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva

The former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary also emphasised that all suggestions of a crack in the camp of APC in Bayelsa is a ruse.

Nabena further described the report as a propaganda sponsored by the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause disaffection within the winning APC team.

There are recent reports of an unholy alliance between Governor Diri, candidate of PDP, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Lokpobiri, and the 2019 governorship candidate, Lyon.

The reports claimed that Governor Diri had conceded 50 slots of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) each to Lokpobiri and Lyon and has also promised them some measures of influence on decision-making.

However, faulting the reports through a statement released Monday in Abuja, Nabena, displayed recent pictures where both Lokpobiri and Lyon recommitted themselves before the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to deliver Timipre Sylva and the party in Bayelsa.

He maintained that the propaganda tactics deployed by the PDP camp in Bayelsa towards the governorship election will not work because people have made up their minds to sack the PDP administration for underdeveloping the state.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored propaganda in some quarters suggesting cracks in the solid camp of the Bayelsa APC ahead of November 11 governorship election in the State.

“We will not be distracted because we are fully aware how desperate the incumbent governor Diri has become, therefore employing all manners of tactics including propaganda and lies just to cause confusion but sadly for the PDP, it is just too late because Bayelsans have made up their minds to sack under-developer of a oil rich state.

“For the benefit of doubt, the attached pictures will tell doubters that Lokpobiri, and Lyon, most recently held a strategic meeting with our candidate in the presence of our National Chairman, Ganduje, where everyone recommitted themselves and massive mobilisation has since began.

“We, however, sympathise with the restless Governor Diri and his camp for acting too late, bearing in mind that their days are numbered in the Bayelsa state government House.

“We urge all our party members, supporters and Byelsans in general to remain calm, expectant of landslide victory and disregard lies suggesting cracks in our camp,” Nabena said.