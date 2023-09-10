From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has nabbed a syndicate that specialises in stealing phones from residents of Yenagoa.

According to an investigation, members of the syndicate who operate in pairs use a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke to carry out their operations.

However, following several complaints from victims and the details of their modus operandi, the State Intelligence Bureau deployed its operatives to launch a manhunt for those involved.

After an extensive sting operation across different locations in the Yenagoa, six suspects were arrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat, in a statement said the suspects had offered useful information to the police.

“The operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau of Bayelsa State Police Command have busted a gang of criminals who specialise in stealing mobile phones inside a tricycle.

“The suspects, all males namely: Daniel Patrick 31 years, Oyinmi Gideon 37 years, Abdulmalik Sa’adu 22 years, Ebenezer Samuel 37 years, David Ebikabowei 27 years, and John Okon 38 years, were arrested on 7 September 2023, at different locations within Yenagoa metropolis, after sustained surveillance by police operatives.

“The suspects’ modus operandi is to drive in pairs, one claiming to be a driver and the other a passenger; when they picked a genuine passenger, the driver would distract the unsuspecting passenger by haggling over transport fares; the other partner would then steal the phone from the unsuspecting passenger.

“Consequently, they would sell the stolen phones to one Abubakar Mallam, 37 years, aka Danmallam, Ibrahim Ahmed 25 years, and Iliya Isiaka, 40 years, at a giveaway price.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command Tolani Alausa, calls on members of the public whose phones were stolen recently, to contact the Police Public Relations Officer for possible identification and recovery. The suspects are cooperating with the police in their Investigation.”