The Bayelsa East Women Solidarity Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a red flag over what they claim to be a clandestine plan by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the senatorial district.

The PDP Women Group alleged that there is an orchestrated scheme to divert election materials, particularly result sheets, ahead of the much-anticipated governorship election scheduled for Saturday in Bayelsa State.

According to the spokesperson for the Bayelsa East PDP Women Group, Mrs. Patience Egene, the “party has received credible information about a plot by some influential members of the APC to compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

“The alleged plan involves diverting election materials meant for specific polling units, thereby undermining the transparency and fairness of the upcoming election.”

Mrs. Egene emphasised that the PDP Women Group views “these allegations with utmost seriousness, as any attempt to manipulate the electoral process will threaten the credibility of the Saturday election.”

She called on the relevant authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, to prevent the impending electoral fraud and take swift actions to prevent any interference in the electoral process.

“As the clock ticks down to the governorship election in Bayelsa State, the political atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense. The Bayelsa East PDP Women Group’s allegations have added a new dimension to the electoral landscape, raising concerns about the potential for foul play. All eyes are now on INEC and security agencies to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible electoral process on Saturday,” she added