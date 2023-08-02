From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) today joined their counterparts across the country to stage a peaceful protest against the anti-people policies of the President Bola Tinubu led federal government.

The peaceful protest rally which took off at OMPADEC field Amarata in Yenagoa, led by its Chairman, Barnabas Simon state terminated at the Government House Gate Onopa.

Simon who presented a copy of their protest letter to the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, said the peaceful protest was in solidarity with the national leadership to present a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through Diri.

“This document is to registered our protest to the hardship his policies have brought upon us since he took over leadership of Nigeria.The removal of fuel subsidy was hasty with no thought-out plan to cushion the effects on workers and other Nigerians already at the poverty belt”.

“Today, every family feels the fang of the harsh policies of government which has resulted in the astronomical increase in transportation, food, goods and services, tuition fees, rising cost in accessing quality healthcare just to name but a few,” he stated.

According to Barnabas, government ought to have look out for the wellbeing of it’s citizenry, but the people are losing faith as today reality shows the priority of government has shifted from that direction.

He noted the expectation was that Labour would have been consulted and brought onboard before the removal of the subsidy.

The letter read in part, “Permit me to remind government that organised labour would have been consulted and brought on board the negotiations table to seek the ways and of ameliorating the effects that would have come with subsidy removal on the ordinary Nigerians.

“Consequently, we stand with our national leadership to embark on this peaceful protest rally to register our displeasure over the development in recent months.

“We call on Federal Government to implement people centered agreements reached with Organized Labour”.

“Incessant increase in fuel price responsible for inflation, poverty and unemployment. We condemn increase in school fees, increase in School fees will cause increased number of out of school children.

“We are confident that you share in our plight and appreciates what we are going through under the prevailing circumstances which are beyond your purview. Labour is looking forward to some pronouncement from our Miracle Governor on plans by government cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal has brought on workers especially in the areas of transportation, tuition fees amongst others”.

Receiving the letter on behalf of governor Douye Diri, the commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr Stanley Braboke said the Diri government is people oriented policy to create a conducive environment for workers and welfare.

According to him the launching of Prosperity Tax was to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.