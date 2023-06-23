From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of Labour Party has lambasted Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for allegedly refusing to conduct local government elections since assumption of office.

Apapa, in a statement yesterday, said the only way the grassroots can feel the sense of belonging was through a functional local government system headed by elective chairmen.

He argued that it was wrong for the governor to appoint civil servants, adding that funds meant for local governments should be disbursed accordingly for development.

He said: “The Labour Party at the National is no longer comfortable with the outright refusal by the Bayelsa State Governor, senator Douye Diri to conduct local government elections.

“The Governor cannot deny the importance and significance of the grassroots to the development of a state, as local government areas were created to help establish, nurture, sustain democracy, and democratic political

culture, adding that giving them powers to function effectively stabilizes and strengthens the political system.

“Furthermore, the importance of local government in ensuring democratic representation for the people at the grassroots level cannot be overemphasized, and the people of Bayelsa State particularly those at the grassroots deserve elected officials who can effectively advocate for their needs and drive development initiatives.

“We are concerned that funds intended for local governments in Bayelsa State are being withheld by the state government, instead of being allocated to democratically elected local government officials, and we view the development as a deliberate neglect of the local area, contradicting the governor’s claims of pursuing a prosperous administration.

“Furthermore, the Labour Party strongly condemns the utilization of civil servants to administer local government affairs, and we described it as an unconventional and backward approach, and we maintain that the delay in conducting local council elections may be driven by the governor’s political agenda, contrary to his earlier statements of prioritizing the people’s development over political maneuvers.”

Also, he expressed worry over what he termed ‘slow progress’ of ongoing legal battle at the Sagbama High Court instituted to comple Diri conduct the said polls.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the slow progress of the ongoing case in Sagbama High Court, Yenagoa, aimed at compelling the governor to conduct elections and we further express concerns about potential interference with the judicial process, while we urge the governor to respect the independence of the judiciary, which played a crucial role in his assumption of office.

“The Labour Party therefore warns that if the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, BYSIEC fails to issue a notice to commence the process of local government elections before month end, the party would resort to civil actions aimed at pressuring the governor to do the needful.

“The civil action would be peaceful, but resolute, in our pursuit of electoral justice and democratic representation for the people of Bayelsa State,” he submitted.