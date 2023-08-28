From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Bayelsa-based lawyer, Theresa Ebi Tobuyei, said on Sunday, that she has finalized work on a book that chronicled the devastating effect of the years of ethnic crisis that rocked Warri in Delta State, for several years ending in 2003.

The book tilted, GASP, which is scheduled for fourth reading in Abuja, on Tuesday, alongside a colloquium on the topic “Appraising the Aesthetics of a Reading Culture in Nigeria,” will, expectedly, witness the participation of individuals that have made their mark through reading and study.

Tobuyei told journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, that the essence of the book was to highlight the devastating effects of the crisis, and the lasting horrible memories it had on the lives of the victims and other people that witnessed it.

She said: “Warri was trailed with conflict/crisis between 1997 to 2003 recording a great number of casualties, thereby attracting the attention of international peacekeeping and human right bodies from around the globe.

“It was in a bid to appraise the negative consequences of the violence in the light of the active and passive conflict still plaguing the Nigerian State, Africa and the World, that I wrote GASP. It’s a literary piece that focused on the consequences, the psychological and psychosocial issues that arose from the scars inflicted on the people especially marginalized groups such as children, young people, and women, in the times of the crisis, wars, and armed conflicts, around the world.

“GASP is a piece of literature that unearthed the harsh realities of how even decades after the end of active violence, the victims still struggle to embrace their now-tainted lives.”

She further explained that GASP is a fictional tale about three teen girls who physically witnessed the brutality of Warri crisis; with each of them losing a principal member of their family.

“The story as contained in the book captured how they were separated by the circumstances of life displaying how each of them navigated their way through life whilst nursing the scars the crisis left behind.

“The book also considered other societal vices like electoral violence, domestic violence, bullying, sexual assault, child abandonment, and the likes; displaying the travails and triumphs of her characters,” she added.

Tobuyei, however, insisted that the aim of the publication was not to revisit the crisis or remind the people of the pains they passed through, nor what could have led to the crisis that resulted in lost of lives and destruction of property but was documented to point out the negative effects of the crisis and the destruction it had on the psyche of the people.

“Evidently, many people are yet to come out of the shock of the losses which included human and property, recorded during the Warri crisis which lasted for several years. Though, many of the people have grown and are matured but the trauma could still be seen in their actions and utterances of the people. These stories and experiences are still fresh in their minds, and these could be attributed to poor mental rehabilitation system that we have in Nigeria which could have helped the healing.

“Before I arrived at the content of the book, GASP, I did a diligent and thorough research on the subject matter, and got sufficient materials. I also spoke with some of the victims who provided more details of the crisis, as well as pictorial messages that enabled me pass the necessary messages on the subject matter.”

She further confirmed that the book was written with a lot suspense that would make a reader stayed glued till the end, in addition to being written in a language that made it easier for people of all class to read and understand, considering the poor reading culture of Nigerians especially younger ones.

She encouraged state governments (especially south south states) and philanthropic organizations to get the book across all school libraries in their states and also make copies available at various social gathering so that children who never witnessed the crisis could have correct information on what transpired and not make mistakes that could lead to another crisis.

Meanwhile, she confirmed that, in addition to the book, a movie making company has acquired the copyright of the book to make a movie on the story which, according to her, will further amplify the message and pass the right lessons using the video format for more understanding, especially among the younger generation.

She, however, disclosed that former Federal Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Godknows Igali, CEO of Century Group, Ken Etete, and several other dignitaries would participate in the colloquium particularly in discussion that will highlight the importance of reading among young generations for human capital development.