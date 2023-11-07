From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the November 11 governorship poll in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo, the Uyi and Rachel Lawani (URL) Foundation, has appealed to the contenders to maintain peace.

Co-convener of the Foundation, Uyi Lawani, in a statement on Tuesday, also encouraged voters to turnout and exercise their franchise.

Lawani, equally tasked the winners to be magnanimous in victory, stating that the collective aim of the contest was for the betterment of their respective states.

“All things being equal, off cycle elections will hold in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states next Saturday November 11th, 2023.

“These elections will determine who governs these states for four years after the elected governors take their oaths of office.

“The Uyi and Rachel Lawani Foundation acknowledge this exercise as a celebration of the best elements of liberal democracy; that people have a say and a choice in who superintend the

affairs of state.

“We are even more excited at the foundation that this system of government has taken root in our nation.

“We encourage all eligible voters in these states to turn out massively and exercise their franchise as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is their duty and obligation to do so.

“We implore the election umpire, INEC, to perform their duties with every sense of patriotism and responsibility, knowing that the rules should be applied without fear or favor, and without

let or hindrance.

“Nigerians will be watching! We urge the security agencies, charged with the role of ensuring law, order, and safety, to be diligent, alert, and conscientious.

“Peaceful elections across these three states on Saturday should be a minimum requirement.

“Members of the Nigerian Police and Armed Forces deployed for

election duty should be neutral and must conduct their duties in a way that demonstrates the highest level of professionalism. Nigerians will be watching!

“Finally, we call on the contestants, the political parties sponsoring them, and their supporters to eschew violence or the temptation to do so.

“It is a political contest and only one person can win.

“The foundation views the totality of elections and electioneering not as a zero sum game but as a win-win for everyone in the polity.

“In this regard, we encourage the winners to be magnanimous in victory and the losers to be circumspect in defeat; election losses are not always final, they are sometimes a bump on the road!

“We salute all patriotic Nigerians who have embraced democracy and continue to work to see it flourish in our nation.

“The URL Foundation is unrelenting in the pursuit of its objective: to elevate the self-awareness and consciousness of the African youth through sound education and adequate equipping.

“A better future anchored on a sustainable and a shared prosperity is nigh!,” the statement read.