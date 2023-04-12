From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Working Committee led by the acting National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has begun the screening of governorship aspirants for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 for the conduct of the three governorship elections.

Those screened are Udengs Eradivi (Bayelsa), Ikechuwku Ukaegbu (Imo), Ihechi Ike (Imo), Nneji Achonu (Imo), Diekivie Ihiogla (Bayelsa), Abu Vincent Enemona (Kogi), Donald Daunemigha, Isaac Aifia, (Kogi).

Apapa, at a press briefing, yesterday, said a total of 24 candidates are to be screened from the three states.

He expressed optimism that the exercise would go seamlessly, adding there would be a committee to address grievances, should any arise after the primaries.

“Right now we have screened four gubernatorial aspirants, we have screened two from Bayelsa and two from Imo. So far, they have all done their best; they have convinced us and the committee has screened them as qualified to appear for the primaries that will come up on the 16th of this month. We are expecting 13 aspirants from Imo state and we are equally expecting nine aspirants from Bayelsa, two from Kogi state – 24 all together. If anybody has an issue, he/she should bring his appeal by tomorrow and the committee is already waiting to attend to those that have an issue,” he said.

One of the aspirants from Imo State, Ikechuwku Ukaegbu, said if considered as the party’s candidate, he would channel efforts towards ensuring that the spate of insecurity in the state is addressed.