From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against taking side with any of the political parties in the governorship polls in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

The Chairman of CDD Election Analysis Centre, Professor Adele Jinadu, at preliminary press briefing, in Abuja stated that the electoral body must be fair and redeem its dented image.

Those present included Funke Baruwa, Prof Jubrin Ibrahim, Prof Victor Adelatu, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani and Dr Jack Jackson.

He said: “We want to call on INEC to be fair. Finally, we wish citizens in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi well as they exercise their civic duties tomorrow.

“We hope that proactive communication from all electoral stakeholders will avert any form of voter apathy or suppression while ensuring that we are able to review and report on a milestone in our march to a more representative and peaceful democracy in Nigeria.”

Also, Professor Victor Adelatu, complained that because of the lapses of INEC, the judiciary has taken over the function of the electoral umpire by upturning fraudulent victories

“Judiciary has taken the role of INEC. What happened in Kano is clear that the judiciary has taken the role of INEC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Funke Baruwa explained that “the EAC will provide a preliminary update on the conduct of the elections at the commencement of polls, followed by another press briefing in the afternoon.

“After the declaration of results of the elections by INEC, the EAC will issue its findings in a Post Election press briefing.”