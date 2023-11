From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) kidnapped yesterday at the Amassoma jetty on the way to a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ossioma, Sagbama Local Government Area, has been freed.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah who announced this in a statement, said the officer is doing fine.