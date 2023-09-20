From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2002 presidential elections, Mr Peter Obi has called on Bayelsans to vote for the LP governorship candidate in the November 11 governorship election, Mr Udengs Eradiri to end poverty in the state.

Obi who was in Yenagoa to flag-off the governorship campaigns bemoaned the state of affairs in the state declaring that the poverty level in the oil rich state is unacceptable.

He explained that Eradiri has paid his dues as an Ijaw activist and is ready to take over the governance of the state to change its trajectory.

“Bayelsa is not supposed to be among the least poor states for what God endured them with, it is bad leadership and that’s what we are trying to change. Our candidate has told you they will give you money but we are not in the politics of sharing money, we don’t have any money to share, those who are giving you money are giving you, your own money to share, we did not steal anything so we can’t give anything.

“We want to reduce the poverty in Bayelsa. Bayelsa has suffered, I was in Bayelsa last year during the flood, the entire bayelsa was under water, a place where we found oil. That is what we want to change.

“We have unveiled this man, all we want is for you to support him, you can go and verify all that he said, he has paid his dues not just in Bayelsa but in the region. It is time we work with wealth creators not wealth sharers and from what he said he is a creator.”

The national chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure who also drummed support for Eradiri, enjoined Bayelsans to come out en masse and vote for LP and defend their vote.

Eradiri who sold his People, Education, Agriculture and Power, (PEAP) agenda to the people promised to ensure Bayelsans become creators of wealth through their creativity and industrious spirit.

He promised to provide credit facilities for women, special scholarships for students, revive the medical facilities and ensure adequate power supply to stimulate the growth of Small Medium Scale industries.