… says APC structure cannot defeat Diri

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship ambition of immediate past Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sykva suffered a dip as one of his core loyalist and kinsman, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli has withdrawn his support from his party taking over the state.

Sunny- Goli who is the immediate past House of Representatives member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency said he is opting out of the governorship campaigns because the All Progressive Congress (APC) does not have the structure.

Speaking in a press conference in Yenagoa the former lawmaker displayed the governorship race chart in the eight local government areas predicting that incumbent governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri will win with a landslide.

According to him while other members of the party can support Sylva he cannot remain undecided when his loyalty for 20 years has been taken for granted coupled with the fact that the party lacks the capacity to win election in the state.

‘I have told you earlier on that Timipre Sylvia is taking my loyalty for granted and support for over 20 something years and undermining me. I have mentioned here during my presentation that myself and supporters across the state have decided on who to support when it comes to the governorship election come Nov.11, 2023 and we will know who we will support and in the appropriate time we will let you know where we are going to put our vote.

As a politician I have looked at the state and how the parties are preparing and it is my right to also say how I feel and I have told you as it stands if INEC is to conduct election to day Governor Douye Diri will win all the eight local government areas landslide. And am giving you a graphic position so wait for me to tell you who I will support come November election”.

Hon. Sunny-Goli, who was accompanied to the media interactive session by scores of traditional chief and thousands of supporters, dismissed the claims that he will defect to the PDP insisting that he remains a member of the APC.

” Up till date, I am still a member of the APC. You know we just elected our President; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I am proud to be among those that supported him to succeed.

Sunny- Goli explained that winning a governorship election is not a child’s play adding that with his knowledge as a politician commended Diri for enthroning peace in the state.

.”You don’t take things for granted, if you want to win election you must talk to your people, Douye Diri is trying his best, he has brought peace back to the state. APC man will bring thug unlike when former governor Henry Dickson was here ,I can attest to that there was a victim of attacks but that under Diri there is serenity and peace amongst our people.”