•Vows APC’ll win guber poll

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Election Committee for Bayelsa State has declared the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, as its standard-bearer for the November 11 2023 governorship election.

The chairman of the committee, Major General A.T Jibrin(rtd), who announced the results at the party’s secretariat after collation of results from the 105 wards in the eight local government areas of the state disclosed that Sylva polled 52,061 votes out of the 58, 141 votes cast in the election.

According to him, Sylva won in all the local governments including Southern Ijaw where three of the aspirants, Chief David Lyon, Chief Joshua Maciver and Festus Daumiebi hail from.

Jibrin commended the aspirants and party members for their peaceful conduct and a hitch-free exercise which has produced a candidate for the party.

The agent of Sylva, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli, in his remarks commended the election committee for their dedication and diligence during the exercise.

He assured that the party had taken the right step in picking Sylva whom he described as the next governor of Bayelsa State.

Sunny- Goli also expressed delight with the comportment of the other aspirants noting that APC Bayelsa is one big family.

Maciver, in his remarks, stated as fellow aspirants, they knew it was going to be a Herculean task to defeat Sylva whether in a direct or indirect primary election.

He assured that the aspirants would join hands with Sylva to ensure that the state wins the November 11 2023 elections.

Prof Maureen Ongoebi Etebu described the exercise as peaceful stressing that with the emergence of Sylva as the candidate, there is no victor, no vanquished.

Sylva in his acceptance speech corroborated Etebu’s words of no victor, no vanquished adding that the party has an urgent task to reclaim the state.