…. APC Youths decamp to PDP

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The re-election bid of Governor Douye Diri got a major boost as scores of youths across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State including youths from All Progressive Congress (APC) staged a solidarity walk drumming support for his candidature.

The youths armed with placards with inscription such as ‘There is no Vacancy in Creek Haven’ ‘Bayelsa Youths declare support for Diri/ Law’, ‘ Bayelsa Youths Preach Peace’ walked from Tombia to the Peace Park opposition Bayelsa State Government House, where they were received by Diri.

Speakers such as Hon Robinson Obuebite, Hon Tonye Isenah, and Hon Monday Obolo who took turns to talk commended Diri for enthroning peace in Bayelsa State. According to them the action of the youths is an affirmation that Bayelsans are happy with the governor.

The Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Gesiye Isowo who received defectors from the APC said Diri’s performance and dedication to good governance has endeared him to members of the opposition who are joining the PDP.

The leader of the APC youths that defected to PDP, Gifted Natus said the leadership of APC attempted to stop their defection juicy offers in the Oil Pipeline Surveillance Contract but they rebuffed them because they are known for fake promises.

He stated that the performance of the Diri administration has placed Bayelsa on the path of development.

Also speaking the deputy- governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo explained that Bayelsa is safe in the hands of the Diri administration.

Ewhrudjakpo who broke into songs to celebrate the rise of the PDP and the fall of the APC declared that just as the PDP has defeated APC in the past; it would again defeat him and his party.

Diri who was visibly surprised with the actions of the youths efforts by enemies of the state to puncture the peace in the state a few days ago was foiled by the proactive action of his administration.

He commended Natus and others for joining the PDP, stressing that his administration’s covenant with Bayelsans is to develop the state.

“Now we have a covenant with you. That covenant is to develop Bayelsa in terms of infrastructure, in terms of human capacity building. And that has to do with our youths and women. So we have started this long ago since we assumed office and we would to continue to do that till our people are economically viable and our youths are not drug peddlers and gun runners, so anybody that is planning to bring you back to Egypt where you have left so no to them.

“For those of us who are proper Ijaw people, we want to see road to Brass; we want to see road to Akassa; we want to see road to Agge; we want to see light in Agge; we want to see our youths attend skills acquisitions; we want to see our youths attend technical colleges. The dark days are over in Bayelsa. I am happy that youths organise this,” he said.