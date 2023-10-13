From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured the people of Southern Ijaw that apart from the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road, his administration will re-start and complete the road from Toru-Ebeni in Sagbama Local Government Area linking Ogboinbiri-Ekeni-Ezetu communities in the area.

Governor Diri who was in the area as part of his campaign also visited Ukubie, Ogboinbiri, Korokorosei and Olugbobiri communities where he promised the people more developmental projects.

Speaking at Ukubie, headquarters of Southern Ijaw Constituency 4, the governor said the road project will be included in the state’s 2024 budget.

He, however, directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence clearing of the road.

After inspecting the Ukubie community hospital, Diri directed the Commissioner for Health to immediately assess the health facility and carry out renovation works.

He said: “This constituency needs development and what will facilitate it is the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie Bayelsa Central senatorial road as well as the Toru-Ebeni-Ogboinbiri-Ekeni-Ezetu road.

“I hereby direct the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning to include the construction of the road project in the 2024 budget.

“I also directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence clearing of the road. When these roads are completed, they will not only reduce crime in our communities but also reduce travel time from Yenagoa to Ukubie and other communities.

Diri urged the people to continue to support his administration, adding that more people from the local government will also benefit from the government’s empowerment schemes.

Chairman of the Bayelsa Internal Revenue Board and co-ordinator of the PDP campaign council in the Central Senatorial zone, Prof Nimbofa Ayaowei, said the people were prepared to cast their votes en bloc for the party to ensure it retains the governorship seat.

The state party chairman, Mr. Solomon Agwana, received scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) defectors to the PDP at the rally.

Kemebradikumo Godbless, who led the defectors, said after many years in the APC, they realised that the party had nothing to offer them and thanked the leadership of the PDP for accepting them back to the party.

At Olugbobiri community, hometown of the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Joshua Maciver, Diri said his administration would give a facelift to the Olugbobiri General Hospital.

He disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ebenanawei of Olodiama Clan. King Napoleon Orianzi, adding that the state government would commence supply of critical medical equipment approved for some health facilities in Southern Ijaw, including the Olugbobiri General Hospital next week.

The governor equally promised to deploy medical doctors to the hospital and other health facilities in neighbouring communities.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Olugbobiri, the governor thanked the chiefs and people for their warm reception and show of love.

He, however, implored them to translate their solidarity into reality on the day of election by voting massively for the PDP to ensure continuity of good governance.