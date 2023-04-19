From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A cross section of residents of Bayelsa State drawn from the three senatorial districts have bared their minds on the qualities needed by those aspiring to the governorship seat before getting their votes during the November 11 governorship election in the state.

While many listed issues of continuity, security and infrastructural development as basic needs of the people of the state, others expressed the confidence that they will vote for credibility and progress in the state during the governorship election.

Most residents who spoke to in an interview said despite the noticeable challenges witnessed during the last elections, the introduction of BVAS and electronic transmission of results by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have redefined the electoral system.

According to Elder Ebiye Accra, who hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area, most Bayelsans including the business owners and civil servants have resolved to vote for sustenance of peace and development being championed by incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, in the State.

“We have not witnessed a situation like this in Bayelsa State where in a major election, not a single life was lost. No security threats, kudos to the incumbent government.

“The Governor, Douye Diri, has won the heart of civil servants. That’s for a fact. I get to hear different testimonies from neighbours and other citizens”, Elder Accra stated.

Another citizen, Mrs. Tari Sesei, from Nembe Local Government Area, said the peaceful nature of the incumbent governor has endeared him to a lot of the people.

“That’s the only way we can achieve progress. We must allow this peaceful situation to continue. The other candidates we also know. Today, Douye Diri is the best for us. We will not make that mistake of bringing people known with violence to power. We will defend our votes. We hear the opposition is bringing money to buy us, where was their leader in the past three years? We want development and not brigandage. The past of opposition is hunting them. We know all the candidates, Douye Diri, is best for us today. See all the new infrastructure, empowerment, skills acquisition and sports sector that is engaging our young ones”, Mrs. Sesei said.

Another resident of Yenagoa, Mr. Obinna Izuchukwu, said most non-indigenes who live and do business in the state are speaking well of the present administration in many aspects.

“We are in the streets; we hear what our people are saying. This is Douye Diri time, we will support him to complete the good work for continuity and consolidation. He has tried for the people with those roads he is doing to open up many riverine villages,” Mr Izuchukwu declared.