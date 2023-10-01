From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Network of Bayelsa Professionals (NBP) has called on Bayelsans to support Governor Douye Diri’s second term ambition for more dividends of democracy in the state.

The Bayelsa professionals, in a statement yesterday by their Spokesman, Mr. Deinmobofa Tantua, while congratulating Bayelsans at home and in the diaspora on the 27th anniversary of the creation of the state, called for peace ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The group noted that Diri is working assiduously to address the economic challenges in Bayelsa State, adding that the challenges are surmountable.

The group commended the governor for the peace and stability being enjoyed in the state as well as, “introducing a new culture of governance that has enhanced productivity and made policies and programmes of government more result oriented.”

NBP expressed its strong belief that Diri if re-elected, Bayelsa would be better for it, and further called on Bayelsans to vote wisely during the state’s governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

The professionals said Bayelsa State, which was created in 1996 would continue to be transformed if Diri is given a second opportunity to serve the state as governor.

“We are optimistic that the state will see more development if the governor is re-elected. It is on the strength of that, that we are calling on the people to support his second term bid. Among the candidates up for the available votes, he is the best as he represents the light the state needs in its journey to greatness.

They also called on security agencies to ensure a hitch free governorship election on November 11, 2023, insisting that election is not war and the focus should be the ballot not bullets.